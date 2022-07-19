Marli English of Powder Springs is one of 100 young women selected to attend the 75th American Legion Auxiliary Girls Nation session July 23-30 in Washington, D.C.
As part of the premier ALA program, two outstanding high school seniors are selected to represent their respective state as “senators” at ALA Girls Nation after participating in one of 50 ALA Girls State sessions held across the country.
ALA Girls Nation is a seven-day leadership conference that provides aspiring young women leaders with practical insight into how the federal government operates, instills a sense of pride in the country and promotes youth civic engagement. Many participants of the program go on to have careers in public service at the local, state and national level.
English, a rising senior at Campbell High School, was active in many ways during her week at ALA Georgia Girls State. She also participates in many activities in her school and community. She is president of the Black Student Association, president of the Feminist Club, captain of her high school’s
fencing team, and participates in Quiz Bowl. She is also an International Baccalaureate Diploma candidate.
At ALA Girls Nation, English will participate in mock senate sessions complete with caucuses and debating bills that range from personal to political interests. Other activities on the agenda include a visit to Arlington National Cemetery where they will place a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, a community service project and a tour of the D.C. monuments.
