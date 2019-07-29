Micah Chester-Arter of Marietta recently attended Aviation Challenge Mach III at the U.S. Space and Rocket Center.
The weeklong educational program promotes science, technology, engineering and math (STEM), while training students and with hands-on activities and missions based on teamwork, leadership and problem solving.
This program is specifically designed for students who have an interest in military aviation and the mechanics of flight. Students learn principles of aviation and put their knowledge to the test in a variety of flight simulators.
Taking the role of fighter pilots, Chester-Arter's team ran control systems and scenario-based missions as well as trained in water and land survival.
Aviation Challenge opened in 1990, in Huntsville, Alabama and uses fighter pilot training techniques to engage trainees in real-world applications of STEM subjects. Students sleep in quarters designed to resemble military bays.
For more information, visit www.spacecamp.com/aviation or call 1-800-637-7223.
