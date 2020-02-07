The Cobb County Community Services Board’s George W. Hartmann Center, a co-ed residential home in Marietta, has three new "masterpieces" that were inspired by Hartmann students and local spoken-word artist Yo'Sis, aka Cassaundra Bingaman.
The Center offers a structured, therapeutic environment for teens on their road to recovery.
The messages of hope in the two “word” murals say - “We Recover” and “We Choose.” The third mural is a geometric pattern designed and hand painted by the students.
For one student, the experience of painting the wall mural was relaxing and satisfying.
For another student, creating the wall has helped her learn about her hidden artistic talents she might not have otherwise discovered. She says working on the mural, “opened my eyes to brand new coping skills to help with my recovery.” Art, she says, has helped her stay out of trouble, and she uses it as a new hobby to replace the harmful effects of substance use.
For more information, visit www.cobbcsb.com.
