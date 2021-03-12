AmeriCorps Week 2021, which is March 7-13, is an opportunity to recognize the service of the 270,000 Americans engaged in AmeriCorps and AmeriCorps Seniors programs annually.
Trent Harbin of Kennesaw is currently serving with the National Civilian Community Corps, a 10-month, full-time AmeriCorps program.
Founded in 1994, AmeriCorps NCCC strengthens communities and develops its young adult members into leaders.
Harbin began his term of service on Feb. 9 at the North Central Region campus in Vinton, Iowa and will graduate from the program on Nov. 18, 2021.
As a Corps Member, he is completing a series of different six to 12 week-long service projects in different places across his assigned region as part of a five to 12 person team. Projects support disaster relief, the environment, infrastructure improvement, energy conservation and urban and rural development.
Before joining the NCCC, Harbin attended Allatoona High School and Kennesaw State University, which he graduated from with a degree in Communications.
AmeriCorps NCCC members complete at least 1,700 hours of service during the 10-month program. Corps Members are all 18 to 26 years old. There is no upper age limit for Team Leaders. In exchange for their service, all program participants receive $6,345 to help pay for college. Other benefits include a small living stipend, room and board, leadership development, team building skills and the knowledge that, through active citizenship, they can indeed make a difference.
For more information, visit www.americorps.gov/nccc.
