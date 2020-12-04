Local Realty, a local real estate company at The Avenues of West Cobb, 3625 Dallas Highway, Suite 710 in Marietta, announced they are an official drop off location for the Toys for Tots toy donation drive.
Items can be dropped off daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. until Dec. 17.
For more information, visit www.localrealtyga.com or https://www.facebook.com/localrealtyga.
