Local Realty, a Marietta-based real estate company, announced they will be an official drop off location for the Thanks for Giving Food Drive sponsored by The Center for Family Resources.
Food will be donated to needy families in the greater Marietta community.
Participants can drop off items by Nov. 19 to the office at The Avenues of West Cobb, 3625 Dallas Highway, Suite 710 in Marietta. Items being requested by The Center for Family Resources include canned beans, broth, canned meat or fish, cereal boxes, canned cranberry sauce, dessert mixes, pie shells, canned milk, canned fruit and vegetables, jelly, oatmeal, pasta, pasta sauce, peanut butter, instant mashed potatoes, rice, soup, stuffing mixes and tomatoes or beets.
For more information, visit www.localrealtyga.com or Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/localrealtyga.
