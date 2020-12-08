ALS disease, also known as Lou Gehrig's disease, affects as many as 30,000 people in the U.S. at any given time, with 5,000 new cases being diagnosed each year.
Estimates suggest that ALS is responsible for as many as five of every 100,000 deaths in people ages 20 or older.
Local Realtor Janice Overbeck of Janice Overbeck Real Estate, 2249 Roswell Road in Marietta, has experienced the effects of the disease first-hand. After she lost her father to ALS in 2015, she has been working closely with the ALS Research Center at Emory University to raise funds and support research for a cure.
Through her charity, JO Gives, Overbeck has hosted numerous fundraisers such as Art Shows for ALS, Celebrity Poker for ALS and she has also been the presenting sponsor for golf tournaments and 5K runs for ALS.
To date, Overbeck has raised and personally donated over $200,000 for the Center.
For more information on current research and clinical trials for ALS or to make a donation, visit http://www.neurology.emory.edu/ALS/research/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.