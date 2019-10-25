Cobb County Realtor Janice Overbeck hosted a Women’s Empowerment Day on Oct. 5 at her real estate office in Marietta.
The event included a panel style seminar featuring business owners and leaders in the Atlanta community. The speakers included Emmy Award winner Mishael Porembski, celebrity hairstylist Nyema Bennett, Marine Corps veteran and motivational speaker Chonta Flowers, owner of Goodlife Magazine Kristen Bland and Immersion Spanish specialist Natalia Barrero.
The event also featured a vision board workshop and breakout sessions. Attendees had the opportunity to take a break from the boards and treat themselves to a chair massage compliments of Life Moves Manual Therapies in Marietta.
For more information, visit www.JaniceOverbeck.com.
(1) comment
