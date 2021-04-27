The Janice Overbeck Real Estate Team, 2249 Roswell Road in Marietta, was the presenting sponsor for the Fiesta 5K Challenge, which was hosted at the Forsyth Conference Center on April 24.
Nearly 400 people signed up to run. Even with the rain, there was a great turnout of people.
The Fiesta 5K Challenge is a race that is held annually by the Cure for ALS foundation to support the Emory ALS Research Center. The research center is engaged in research ranging from answering questions about the causes of ALS to the clinical trials of new treatment drugs to benefit those with the disease. Many ALS patients are living longer and more productive lives as research advances into the causes, ways of preventing and of treating the disease.
For more information on current research and clinical trials for ALS or to make a donation, visit http://www.neurology.emory.edu/ALS/research/.
(0) comments
