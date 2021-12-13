Local publishes memoir

"Tall Tales from the Tower: The Real Hillbilly Elegy," a new book by Stephen G. Morris of Marietta has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co. Inc.
The U.S. Air Force gave a 17-year-old West Virginian hillbilly and a high school dropout, a battery of aptitude tests that determined he could be a Tin Man. Only seven graduated air traffic control school out of 22. After a year of intensive training at a high traffic control tower, Morris became a Tin Man, an air-traffic controller who can move heavy air traffic safely and expeditiously.
After 27 years as a Tin Man, he became the director of a Fortune 100 company and a senior vice president at the fourth largest integrated facility management company in the U.S. However, his biggest lifetime achievement will always be his time as a Tin Man. When he retired from the Air Force in 1984, he took over a former FAA control tower on Cape Cod, one of the hundreds of facilities the FAA PATCO union walked out of and were fired by President Reagan.
"Tall Tales from the Tower" is a peek into the control towers and RADAR air-traffic facilities at airports around the world with true stories of recovering lost aircraft, emergencies, safely landing 17 fighters in severe thunderstorms, and air traffic control in a war zone.
The book is a 224-page paperback is $66. The ISBN is 978-1-6376-4345-7.
