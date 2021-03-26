The Month of March is National Reading Month and as a part of Pie Bar's "For the Masses" project, they will unveil their new Little Free Pie-Brary located beside their pie shop in Marietta Square.
Pie Bar team members painted, installed and collected books to highlight the importance of reading for both children and adults.
The Pie Bar team worked with the Downtown Marietta Development Authority to choose the location of the new Little Free Pie-Brary. It has been painted Pie Bar's signature colors, white and black, and stands approximately 30 inches tall.
The Little Free Pie-Brary is located at the end of Powder Springs Street right before crossing the railroad tracks on the Mountain to River Trail.
Pie Bar is also hosting a small ribbon cutting ceremony for the project on March 30 at 3:30 p.m. It will have speakers including Abby Smith, the Welcome Center manager for the Marietta Visitors Bureau and Lauren Bolden, the owner of Pie Bar. Guests are encouraged to bring books to donate. The ceremonial "first book" swap will be done by Bolden.
Following the ceremony, guests can attend a reception with complimentary Pie Bar Itty Bitties and iced coffee.
This is Pie Bar's second Little Free Pie-Brary installment. The first was installed in downtown Woodstock in June 2019, as a part of Pie Bar's "30 Days of Kindness" initiative.
For more information, visit Orderpiebar.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.