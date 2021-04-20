Operation Lifesaver Inc. named the late Delmar Kittendorf of Marietta and Debra Ashworth of Grand Island, Nebraska as co-winners of the F. Tom Roberts Memorial Volunteer Award in recognition of their rail safety education outreach efforts.
Started in 1994 in memory of a man who dedicated most of his life to reducing or eliminating death and injuries along railroad tracks, the F. Tom Roberts Memorial Volunteer Award honors an individual who has demonstrated outstanding dedication to safety in the number of volunteer hours committed to Operation Lifesaver (OL) annually, the nature of volunteer activities performed and other personal contributions to the Operation Lifesaver program.
Kittendorf, a retired Hewlett-Packard employee, was an active Georgia Operation Lifesaver volunteer from 2004 until his death in March 2020. He spent thousands of hours volunteering for Operation Lifesaver, incorporating the rail safety message in his activities with groups like the National Railway Historical Society, the Southeastern Railway Museum, the Martin Luther King Jr. National Historical Park, Amtrak’s National Park Service's Trails and Rails Program, the Blue Ridge Scenic Railway and the Florida East Coast Railway Society. He helped coordinate and staff GA OL displays at many events and conferences each year.
Ashworth, a retired Union Pacific Railroad employee, has been an active Operation Lifesaver volunteer since 2010, logging more than 900 safety presentations to over 10,000 people since 2017 alone.
Operation Lifesaver, Inc. is a non-profit public safety education and awareness organization dedicated to reducing collisions, fatalities and injuries at highway-rail crossings and preventing trespassing on or near railroad tracks.
For more information, visit https://oli.org/.
