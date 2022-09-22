The William Root House Museum & Garden has been recognized by the American Alliance of Museums' Center for the Future of Museums.
CFM monitors cultural, technological, political and economic trends in the museum field. They recently became aware of the new interactive touchscreen experience at the William Root House and asked Cobb Landmarks Executive Director Trevor Beemon to share about the project on the American Alliance of Museums blog.
A half-million-dollar renovation of the museum in 2019 included remodeling and expanding the exhibits at the Root House. Interactive touchscreen displays were installed in each room of the house and surrounding outbuildings. The touchscreens give visitors the opportunity to examine family photos and documents, and to watch educational videos produced for the museum.
The Root House is the first house museum in the U.S. to offer a fully self-guided touchscreen tour. In 2021 the Georgia Association of Museums recognized the Root House for excellence in exhibition theory, planning and implementation. The recognition specifically commends the use of touchscreen technology and also recognized the interpretation of the slave experience on the property.
In addition to being featured on the CFM blog, the Root House will also be included in the CFM 2023 Annual Trends Report.
