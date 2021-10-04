Pictured is Vicki Bunke, left, who has spent this summer swimming across America in honor of her 14-year-old daughter Grace - who lost her battle with osteosarcoma, a rare form of bone cancer. Vicki completed her 14th and final swim at the Swim Across America Atlanta open water swim on Oct. 2 at Lake Lanier Olympic Park in Gainesville. Joining Vicki for her final swim is five-time Paralympic medalist and three-time Paralympian Mallory Weggemann, right.
Laura Bass, a nurse at the Aflac Cancer and Blood Disorders Center at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, presented Vicki Bunke, center, with a plaque in honor of her daughter, Grace, who lost her battle with osteosarcoma - a rare form of bone cancer. The plaque will hang at Children’s as a tribute to Grace’s lasting legacy.
Special
Marietta resident Vicki Bunke spent this summer swimming across America in honor of her 14-year-old daughter Grace Bunke, who lost her battle with osteosarcoma - a rare form of bone cancer.
On Oct. 2, Vicki completed her 14th and final swim at the Swim Across America Atlanta open water swim at Lake Lanier Olympic Park in Gainesville.
She was joined by five-time Paralympic medalist and three-time Paralympian Mallory Weggemann, who is also a 15-time world champion swimmer for Team USA. Grace was a teammate of Weggemann's and competed with the U.S. Paralympics Swim Team in May 2016.
An avid runner as a child, Grace was diagnosed at age 11 and battled osteosarcoma for nearly four years, undergoing treatment including a partial leg amputation where the lower half of her leg was reattached backward (rotationplasty) and three lung operations.
While recuperating from surgery, swimming found Grace. She made her varsity high school swim team and earned her national cap for the U.S. Paralympic team in 2017. She took to open water swimming and participated in the Swim Across America Atlanta open water charity swim near her home the fall of 2017.
Funds raised this summer by Vicki in her “Amazing Grace” swim tour total over $122,000. The funds will specifically support pediatric cancer research and treatments.
Every 15 minutes, 50 Americans are diagnosed with cancer. For three decades, Swim Across America has been providing grants that have led to new cures in immunotherapy and gene therapy that have given hope.
