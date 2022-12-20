From left are Valerie Bos, Scoutmaster Troop 2294; Emily Bos, who is Nicholas' twin and is Senior Patrol Leader and Life Scout for Troop 2294; Nicholas Bos, Eagle Scout Troop 675; Christopher Bos, Tenderfoot Scout Troop 1294; and Brian Bos, Assistant Scoutmaster Troop 2294.
Nicholas Bos of Marietta, a member of Boy Scout Troop #675, recently earned the honor of Eagle Scout, the highest rank that the Boy Scouts offers.
Only 4% of Boy Scout members ever attain this prestigious honor.
Bos, 17, a student in Wheeler High School’s Magnet Program in the Center for Advanced Studies, achieved the 21 merit badges required to receive the Eagle Scout award. He earned 15 additional merit badges, for which he was awarded three palms: Bronze, Gold and Silver.
For his final project, Bos served the Marietta community by replacing an unsafe pedestrian bridge with an entirely new bridge, thereby reopening a community walking trail in a protected nature area off John Ward Road.
“I would like to thank everyone who helped guide me and I appreciate all of the support that I have received over my years in Scouting,” Bos said during his speech.
A ceremony honoring Bos took place on Dec. 17 at North Metro Church. Family and friends attended the ceremony. Grandparent, parent and mentor pins were also awarded during the ceremony, recognizing the efforts of the people who played an important role in Bos' achievement.
