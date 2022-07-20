From left are Mark Masters, GACD President; Candice Abinati, NACD Southeast Representative; Danny Hogan, NACD Representative for Georgia; Woody Snell, 2022 NACD SE Hall of Fame Inductee; Terry Cosby, USDA-NRCS Chief; and James Tillman, USDA-NRCS SE Regional Conservationist.
F. Woody Snell of Cobb County was inducted into the National Association of Conservation Districts Southeast Region Hall of Fame at their
Regional Meeting held in San Juan, Puerto Rico on July 18.
The Southeast Region Conservation Hall of Fame annually recognizes and honors individuals from the Southeast Region of the U.S. who have had a significant impact or influence on natural resources conservation practice or partnerships at the local, state, territory, regional or national levels.
Snell received his Master of Science in Management degree from the Georgia Institute of Technology and a Bachelor’s of Science in Civil Engineering from Clemson University. He currently serves as Past President of the Georgia Association of Conservation Districts where he has been instrumental in advancing and growing the organization. He was inducted into GACD’s Hall of Fame in 2019. He has been a District Supervisor for the Cobb County Conservation District since 1999 and served as Chair for 20 years.
Roger Bowman, GACD Board Member Emeritus, congratulated Snell on this honor and recognition.
“Woody took the reins of GACD at a transitional time and led the organization through a process of growth and relevance, always focused on supporting our local Conservation Districts in Georgia," said Bowman. "His business acumen and experience as well as leadership style has been key to the success of GACD and our Districts."
