This year’s annual Children’s Christmas Party, sponsored by Saint Joseph Knights of Columbus Council 4599 and Saint Vincent de Paul Society, saw more than 1500 gifts donated by Saint Joseph Catholic Church parishioners. Their efforts ensured that 750 underprivileged children in Cobb County would have a visit from Santa this year.
Of those who were assisted, 175 local families received toys and gifts during the annual Children’s Christmas Party. Each child received a goody bag, books, hot dogs, chips, drinks and a bag full of gifts.
In addition to those local families served, Saint Joseph Knights of Columbus Council 4599 and Saint Vincent de Paul Society also provided hundreds of toys and new clothing to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta at Scottish Rite Hospital, Nicholas House which operates an emergency shelter and apartment sites for 300 homeless family members nightly. . Donations also went to Calvary Children’s Home, which shelters dozens of children in the metro Atlanta area who are orphaned or need to live apart from their families.
In addition, Saint Joseph Knights of Columbus Council 4599 and Saint Vincent de Paul Society provided books to local elementary schools and charities. The organizations extended a message of gratitude to all those who volunteered and donated gifts for their part in making this Christmas a little merrier for Cobb families in need.
