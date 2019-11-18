The Girls on the Run team at Sawyer Road Elementary in Marietta recently brought snacks, treats and thank you notes to Marietta Fire Station No. 6.
The visit was part of their community service project.
GOTR is a national program that teaches girls life skills through dynamic, conversation-based lessons and running games. The program culminated with the girls being physically and emotionally prepared to complete a 5K with their families on Nov. 17 at Georgia State University Stadium.
