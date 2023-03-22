032523_MDJ_Community_GirlScouts1.jpg

From left are Girl Scouts Koby Wilson, Marissa McEckron and Alex Pritt, who received the Girl Scouts of Greater Atlanta's Council Young Women of Distinction Award on March 19.

032523_MDJ_Community_GirlScouts2.jpg

From left are Koby Wilson and Marissa McEckronk at the pet food bank within the St. Vincent de Paul food pantry at Catholic Church of St. Ann in Marietta.
032523_MDJ_Community_GirlScouts3.jpg

Alex Pritt at the Calm Room at Cobb Horizon High School.
