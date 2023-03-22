Marissa McEckron, Koby Wilson and Alex Pritt, 8th grade Girl Scouts from Troop 383 based out of the Catholic Church of St. Ann in Marietta, received the Girl Scouts of Greater Atlanta's Council Young Women of Distinction Award on March 19 at the annual Gold Award ceremony in the Delta 360 Club at The Atlanta Battery.
Council Young Women of Distinction is an awards program honoring Girl Scouts who achieve excellence in community leadership by living out the Girl Scout Promise and Law as they take action to make the world a better place. Every Girl Scout Bronze, Silver or Gold Award honoree from Greater Atlanta who follows the current national award guidelines and the appropriate paperwork submission process is eligible during the year in which she earns the award.
McEckron, Wilson and Pritt earned the Girl Scout Silver Award, which is the highest award in Girls Scouts that a Cadette can earn. Cadettes are girls in 6th to 8th grades.
McEckron and Wilson
During the pandemic, McEckron and Wilson discovered that an animal rescue organization was attempting to find a family to adopt a dog that had been abandoned due to the family being unable to afford to feed it.
Upon research, they learned that families who have food insecurities also have trouble feeding their pets. During the pandemic, this became a larger issue because people lost income because businesses were closed. They also discovered that a lot of people did not know where they could go to find pet food if they were having these issues.
McEckron and Wilson decided to take action by establishing a pet food bank within the St. Vincent de Paul food pantry at Catholic Church of St. Ann in Marietta. They assembled a shelf, which they purchased with proceeds from cookie sales and cleared out space in the pantry for it. They painted signs to decorate that area within the food bank.
They also conducted research on healthy and unhealthy foods, pet food banks and low-cost or free vaccination resources. They created a pamphlet that contains that information and provided it to 15 vet offices, rescue organizations and animal shelters.
They created a flyer asking Girl Scouts troops for donations of pet food at their Service Unit Meeting and a Service Unit event that their troop hosted.
They also organized a vet clinic day for younger Girl Scouts, in conjunction with Rose Animal Hospital, to share their project and seek additional donations. They were also able to educate the younger Girl Scouts on healthy and unhealthy pet food, as well as the annual costs to feed pets.
They collected 307 cans of cat food, 6 bags of cat food, 109 cans of dog food, 6 bags of dog food, 5 bags of dog treats and 1 dog bone. They also obtained hundreds of can saving lids to keep pet food fresh once a can of food is opened.
Pritt
Alex Pritt wanted to help address teens and mental health matters, especially after the pandemic.
Pritt decided to take action by helping teens improve their mental health while at school to help them feel calm. She designed a Calm Room at Cobb Horizon High School, an academic alternative school, that would make the students feel safe and comfortable. She included bean bag chairs, plants, a bookshelf with fidget toys, a water fountain, coloring books and supplies, and made sure all items in the room are calming. She created a sign for the room and put up curtains for privacy.
The school provided a budget for Pritt to use because the counselors wanted this room for their students. The Counselor on duty monitors the room. Each student can stay 15 minutes for a maximum of 1 time per day and only 2 people can be in the room at one time. No electronics are permitted.
Pritt created a hall pass for the students who need access to the room, which will benefit all 530 students at the high school. The teachers and administration can also use the room after the students are dismissed for the day.
