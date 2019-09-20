Girl Scout Elisa Fontanillas is inspiring art and creativity among Georgia’s foster care children through the creation of the Kits for Kids project.
Fontanillas, a senior at Pope High School in Marietta, has spent eight months organizing the project and collecting donations for her Girl Scout Gold Award. As a graphic artist and photographer, she chose the project as a reflection of her own creativity.
“My goal of these kits is to make sure foster kids are able to create art with their foster families and encourage their individual creative expression,” said Fontanillas.
After months of collecting paintbrushes, washable paints, paper, canvas, beads, yarn and many other art materials from local drop box locations at retailers and schools, she recently recruited friends and classmates to help her assemble 200 kits. The kits were designed for age groups ranging from three to 12 years of age.
The kits were delivered to the Roswell-based Foster Care Support Foundation, where they will be distributed to the children.
The East Cobb Marietta Target, Roswell Blick Art Materials and the Roswell Road Kroger also donated supplies.
