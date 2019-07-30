The Fielding Lewis Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution donated books to two local libraries recently.
The Chapter visited the Smyrna Library on June 18 and donated books to benefit the genealogy collection.
The Smyrna library has over 5,000 volumes in its genealogy databases. The strength of this collection is due to the support of groups and individual donations.
The books included “Women Patriots of the American Revolution,” “Virginia Genealogy and Resources” and “North Carolina Taxpayers 1679-1790, Volume 2.”
The Switzer Library in Marietta also received a donation of the resource book, “Connecticut in the American Revolution.” The Georgia Room at the library has extensive resources for those interested in researching genealogy.
