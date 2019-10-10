Marietta First Church of the Nazarene, 4341 Dallas Highway SW in Marietta, will have health screenings on Nov. 14 by Life Line Screening.
Participants can learn about their risk for cardiovascular disease, osteoporosis and other chronic, serious conditions.
Screenings can check for the level of plaque buildup in one's arteries, which is related to the risk for heart diesase, stroke and overall vascular health; HDL and LDL cholesterol levels; diabetes risk; bone density as a risk for possible osteoporosis; and kidney and thyroid function. The screenings are accessible for wheelchairs and those with trouble walking.
Packages start at $149, but consultants will work with participants to create a package that is right for them based on their age and risk factors. Parking is free. Pre-registration is required.
For more information, call 1-877-237-1287 or visit www.lifelinescreening.com.
