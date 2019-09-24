Marietta-based Red Hare Brewing Company has teamed up with the Humane Society of Cobb County to put together the Brews for Rescues fundraiser.
The event will be Saturday from noon to 10 p.m. at Red Hare Brewing Company, 1998 Delk Industrial Boulevard in Marietta.
The fundraiser will benefit the HSCC’s soon-to-be new building on their campus, which will aid in providing improved health and welfare for all animals under their care. There will be food by Great and Plenty and drink specials. Participants can bring their own canine companions.
HSCC staff and volunteers will be available to answer questions about the organization and offer pet care tips.
For more information, visit http://redharebrewing.com/ or www.humanecobb.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.