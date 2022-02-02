Local author Rona Simmons has had a lifelong interest in history, specifically World War II. According to Simmons, “it is probably more accurate to call my interest an addiction than an obsession.”
She comes by it honestly. Her father was a World War II fighter pilot who escorted bombers from North Africa to their targets in southeastern Europe in 1944. Recognizing that many of her generation know little about their family members’ service, she is thankful her father lived long enough to share his memories of the war.
She recorded his story for her siblings and future generations of the Simmons family. Then, she began searching for other veterans’ untold stories. In 2016 she interviewed twenty World War II veterans whose accounts are included in what became her award-winning book, "The Other Veterans of World War II: Stories From Behind the Front Lines."
Rona and her husband have now turned their attention to another veteran —her father-in-law, Lieutenant Harry Bethea. He was a World War II B-17 bomber pilot who died in 1964, leaving behind only a handful of grainy photos and a manila folder with a document listing his dates of service.
“About all we knew,” she says, “was that Bethea flew from Thorpe Abbotts, one of the 150 American wartime airfields in England. Thorpe Abbotts, they discovered, was home to the well-known 100th Bomb Squadron, nicknamed the 'Bloody 100th'for the high casualty rate they sustained. And flying missions from Thorpe Abbotts deep into Germany in 1944 meant that Bethea would have witnessed some of the worst of the war.
Rona and her husband began searching for surviving members of Bethea’s crew or their family members. Luck brought them to Carl Dobbins, Ed Skapin, George Symington and Leonard Aubert, the nephew of Leonard Coleman, Bethea’s co-pilot.
After a series of phone calls and then reading the letters, diaries, and memoirs the veterans shared, Rona reconstructed Bethea’s story. The not uncommon, but rarely discussed situation, is told in her book, "A Gathering of Men," releasing this month.
Bethea received a Distinguished Flying Cross for returning his heavily damaged plane home on his last mission and, after recuperating, he returned to the skies — this time in the Pacific. Simmons says the tale reveals how yet another “band of brothers” honored their fellow airman.
"A Gathering of Men" is on sale Feb. 8 from Koehler Books. ISBN (Hardcover) 978-1-64663-585-6.
