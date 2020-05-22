"It’s Time to go to the Beach," a new book by Terri Strong of Cobb County, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co. Inc.
Told through the eyes of a child, this story takes the reader on a family trip to the beach. It includes all the fun activities of a trip to the beach, such as searching for sea shells and building sand castles.
The book is a 30-page paperback with a retail price of $19. The ISBN is 978-1-6461-0154-2. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co. Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
For more information, visit www.bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
