Local business leader and author Kevin Paul Scott recently brought together leaders who have inspired him throughout the years to publicly dedicate his latest book and thank those who have impacted his life.
A highlight of the book launch event was Scott's presentation to Barbara Dooley, wife of the late Coach Vince Dooley.
Scott's new book, "Inspired Every Day," provides a path for individuals to find their passion and live a fulfilling life. It's only fitting that Scott dedicated the book to Vince and Barbara Dooley, after their mentorship and friendship for more than 15 years. Sadly, Coach Dooley passed away only weeks before the book was published.
Many other influential Georgians turned out for the event at The Strand Theatre in Marietta. Scott highlighted friends who have inspired him, including a panel with Ike Reighard, the CEO of MUST Ministries; and Justin Miller, Co-Founder of Untold, hosted by Larry Grays.
Scott doesn't just write about inspiration, he lives it out. The name of his company is ADDO, which is Latin for "Inspire." The global firm works with companies like Coca-Cola and Chick-fil-A to provide strategies, resources and programs to develop leaders.
The book launch was somewhat of a full-circle moment because ADDO’s inaugural event took place in Marietta more than a decade ago when Dooley and Reighard joined then-Sen. Johnny Isakson and Dr. Betty Siegel to host leaders.
