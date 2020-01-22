Local attorney Frederick Henderson will have a photo exhibit running through Feb. 28 in the Paulding Fine Arts Gallery in the old Paulding County Courthouse in downtown Dallas.
The exhibit, titled "Remembering Normandy," consists of 37 present day photographs of the beaches where the Normandy invasion took place during World War II. The gallery's hours are Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Henderson will also speak at a reception on Jan. 26 at 2 p.m. At the reception, he will also show maps and a few other items from his father's Army service.
