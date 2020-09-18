The School of Fine Arts, located on the campus of Living Hope Church in Kennesaw, announced the addition of two new instructors.
Justin Rogers teaches acoustic, bass and electric guitar. He specializes in helping students achieve the ability to play songs and play with others by
developing the skills, theory and “ear” needed to grow their musical ability.
Melissa Rogers teaches beginner voice and songwriting. She specializes in recording performance, stage presence/performance, expanding vocal range,
and safe singing for students.
The School of Fine Arts began in 2013 and has had 185 students.
For more information, visit https://www.livinghopega.com/school-of-fine-arts or contact Joy Schubert, director of the School of Fine Arts, at
