Living Hope Church, 3450 Stilesboro Road in Kennesaw, will host Rocky Railway Vacation Bible School from July 6-10 for children ages three through those having completed fifth grade.
Children will gather every evening from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. to learn and sing Rocky Railway songs led by Living Hope’s Kid’s Praise Team, play Loco Motion Games, experience one-of-a-kind Bible learning in Bible Adventures, use their creativity at Imagination Station, view inspiring videos in KidVid Cinema and collect Bible Memory Buddies. The children will also join an international mission effort to help provide alpacas to families in Ecuador.
Rocky Railway will conclude July 12 with a ROcky Railway Celebration from 11 a.m. to noon.
Extra precautions will be taken for disinfecting procedures prior to and during the event each evening, extensive hand-washing procedures throughout
each evening for children and adults, modification of all activities so that children are not touching each other or hands to faces, as well as creative ways for social distancing to help insure safety for all.
Register at https://www.livinghopega.com/vbs. Registration is $10 per child with a cap of $30 per family. T-shirts and CDs are also
available for purchase.
For more information, contact Joy Schubert at joy@livinghopega.com.
