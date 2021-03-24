Living Hope Church, 3450 Stilesboro Road NW in Kennesaw, will have an Easter event on April 4.
There will be free outdoor Easter Egg hunts, a petting zoo, pictures with the Easter Bunny and butterfly releases. A socially distant Easter Worship Service will be held at 8:30, 10 and 11:30 a.m. Outdoor festivities will be from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.
During the 11:30 a.m. service, children ages 3 through Grade 5 can participate in more Easter activities with Living Hope's Children's Ministry staff in the Education Wing. Children ages 2 and under can stay with their parents in worship or in the Living Hope nursery.
For more information, visit www.livinghopega.com or contact Joy Schubert, director of Christian Education, at joy@livinghopega.com.
