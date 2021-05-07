Living Hope Church, 3450 Stilesboro Road in Kennesaw, is hosting Treasured Vacation Bible School from June 7-11 for children ages 3 through those having completed 5th grade.
At Treasured, kids dig into action-packed, faith-filled adventures from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Kids will learn and sing songs led by Living Hope’s Kid’s Praise Team, have a blast in June Gym Games, experience one-of-a-kind Bible learning in Bible Adventures, use their creativity at Imagination Station, view inspiring videos in KidVid Cinema, collect Bible Memory Buddies and join an international mission effort.
Living Hope Church’s Treasured VBS will conclude June 13 with a celebration from 11 a.m. to noon.
To register, visit www.livinghopega.com. Cost is $15 per child with a cap of $50 per family. T- shirts and CDs are also available for purchase.
For more information, contact Joy Schubert at joy@livinghopega.com.
