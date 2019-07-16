Cobb PARKS staff will host a living history program on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Green Meadows Preserve, 3780 Dallas Highway in Marietta.
In June 1864, at the present site of the Preserve, the Civil War was raging just outside of the doorsteps of the Green family plantation. PARKS staff will host a program to demonstrate the lives of soldiers and civilians at this location in 1864. Participants will get to experience firsthand the daily life of people as it was more than 150 years ago.
There will be demonstrations on farm life, field headquarters and hospital, soldier camp life, infantry demonstrations and lectures by Civil War historian Michael K. Shaffer. The lectures will be held at the outdoor classroom at 10:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. The infantry demonstrations will be at 10 a.m., noon and 2 p.m.
For more information, contact Kevin Hill at 770-528-8829 or email kevin.hill@cobbcounty.org.
