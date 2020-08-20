In a surprise visit to his home, liveSAFE Resources recognized Jason Marbutt for his outstanding work supporting victims of elder abuse.
Former Cobb County District Attorney Pat Head was on hand to present him with the 2020 Pat Head Dignity Award.
This award was established in 2009 to recognize the former district attorney’s tireless fight for the rights of victims. It is given each year to someone in law enforcement, victim services, the community or a legislator who exemplifies the standard of “Doing the Right Thing” when it comes to serving victims of domestic violence, sexual assault and elder abuse.
Marbutt heads the Cobb County Elder Abuse Task Force and led the efforts to encourage multi-disciplinary team reviews of elder abuse, neglect and exploitation across the county, region and state. In 2018, he championed legislation to expand who could participate in multi-disciplinary task force reviews to encourage formation of teams that could focus on abused elders.
Marbutt is the founder of the Cobb County Elder Abuse MDT.
For more information, call 770-427-2902 or visit www.livesaferesources.org.
