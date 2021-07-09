The LiveSafe Resources Inc. Board of Directors will welcome seven new Board members to replace outgoing members this month as the Marietta-based organization enters their new fiscal year.
New members of the LiveSafe Resources Board include:
- Maj. Ben Cohen has served with the Cobb County Police Department for the past 22 years after serving six years in the U.S Marine Corps, honorably discharged. Throughout his career, he has worked as an officer and supervisor in the Gang Unit, Tactical Unit, SWAT and at MCS as the Organized Crime Unit commander. Since then, he has been assigned to the Chief’s office as the Chief of Staff.
- Tom Heyer is the broker/owner and loan officer of Motto Mortgage South where he is committed to providing mortgage services for residential purchases and refinancing clients’ mortgages. Over the past 20 years, he has volunteered his time to the American Cancer Society, Cobb Association of Realtors and Leadership Cobb.
- With over 20 years of experience working in diversity and inclusion, talent management, recruiting, sales and business development, Bridges Holmes is currently vice president of Diversity, Inclusion & Social Responsibility for The Adecco Group North America. He has served in a variety of leadership roles at Cox Automotive, where he successfully built and expanded diversity-focused talent programs that spanned the U.S., as well as launched a for-profit, diversity and inclusion initiative within CARE USA that focused on delivering inclusive solutions to domestic and global clients.
- Sandi Peterson-Cooper is the current owner of SKPC Enterprises Inc. the holding company for Blackwell’s Thrift Store located in Kansas City, Missouri for over 40 years. Sandi graduated from the University of Missouri with a B.A. in Communications and Women’s Studies. She also holds a Masters of Public Administration from Clark Atlanta University.
- LeAnne Richards is the Supply Chain Integration Leader at Colgate Palmolive Company. In nearly eight years of service at Colgate Palmolive, she has managed the responsibility for identifying, developing and standardizing best practices, enabling continuous improvement and increasing SAP/BI system utilization. She is also the founder and creative director of REIGN! (Realizing Excellence In Girls Now).
- While previously having a long, international career in the pulp and paper chemical industry, Joe Stockman now maintains an established coaching and consulting business, Raise the Bar Business Coaching and Consulting. He is highly involved in the community, serving as president of North Cobb Rotary, chair of the Northwest Family YMCA Advisory Board, board member for the Kennesaw Business Association and a graduate of the Leadership Cobb Class of 2020. He is also launching a new franchise studio fitness venture, BODYBAR Pilates East Cobb to open in September 2021.
- Matthew L. Teague is the director of New Development at Walton Communities, an Atlanta-based apartment company dedicated to creating affordable housing for families and seniors. In his tenure at Walton, he has opened more than 2,000 new apartments and manages approximately 5,000 apartment homes in the Atlanta and Augusta markets. He is involved in various capacities with the Cobb Chamber of Commerce, including co-chair for Leadership Cobb 2022 and a member of the Leadership Cobb Class of 2015.
For more information, visit www.livesaferesources.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.