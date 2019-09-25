The inaugural Que & Brew: The Ultimate Tailgating Experience will be Oct. 5 from noon to 5 p.m. in the parking lot of Six Flags White Water, 250 Cobb Parkway N. in Marietta.
The event features a BBQ competition, beer tasting, live music, cornhole and college football on TV. All proceeds will support liveSAFE Resources, which provides services to people in Cobb and Cherokee affected by domestic violence, sexual assaul or elder abuse.
Performing at the event will be the Kurt Thomas Band with feel-good country, Mad Margritt Unplugged with 70s and 80s classic rock and BlairOutLoud with classic and alternative acoustic rock.
October is also National Domestic Violence Awareness Month and a reminder to refocus efforts on breaking a cycle of violence that affects millions of men and women across the country.
“liveSAFE Resources is dedicated to ending domestic violence in our community, and we need local support to deliver on this critical mission,” said Allison Giddens, lifeSAFE Resources board member and event chair. “We are inviting everybody to come out, have a great time, enjoy some awesome BBQ and tasty brews, and know that you’re helping to support a vital resource at the same time.”
S.A. White Oil Company is the event’s presenting sponsor with Harris Diversified and Superior Plumbing as platinum supporters.
Admission is free. Tickets are available to sample BBQ from nationally recognized BBQ Competition teams, taste a variety of craft beers in the Tasting Tent or participate in the Cornhole Tournament. Tickets to sample BBQ and enter the Tasting Tent are $30 in advance, $45 at the door. Tickets for just “Que” are $10 in advance or $20 at the gate. “Brew” tickets are $25 in advance, $35 the gate.
For more information, visit https://www.livesaferesources.org/event/que-brew/.
