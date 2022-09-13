LiveSafe Resources announced the appointment of seven new members to its Board of Trustees for the 2022-2023 fiscal year.
The new Board of Trustees members are:
Lee Cunningham, President of Sober Streets
Don Ezell, Executive Pastor at Turner Chapel A.M.E. Church
Karen Hill, VP Operations and Marketing at Hill Mechanical of Georgia
Gerlda Hines, State Accounting Officer at Georgia State Accounting Office
Carla Jackson, Cobb County Tax Commissioner
Murali Krishnam, Chief Information Officer at LGE Community Credit Union
Kimberly Williamson, General Manager, Trucking Division at Cox Enterprises
“We are thrilled to have each of these new board members who bring such varied expertise and talent to LiveSafe Resources," said Tracey Atwater, LiveSafe Resources’ Executive Director. "They are eager to help the community and the clients we serve.”
Yearly, LiveSafe Resources’ Board assesses its board structure to assure the leadership of the organization comprises appropriate experience, skills, and knowledge in different fields to ensure the organization is run to the best of its ability in meeting the mission.
Founded in 1917, LiveSafe Resources is committed to providing safety and healing to those impacted by domestic violence, sexual assault and elder abuse within the community. By providing emergency shelter, transitional housing, counseling, legal advocacy, a 24-hour crisis line and many other services, they empower those they serve to rebuild their lives after abuse.
