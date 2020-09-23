American Legion Horace Orr Post 29, 921 Gresham Avenue NE in Marietta, will have live music return to their Social Quarters on Friday.
The Post will have Ray McCafferty's Trio from 7 to 10 p.m. Due to government regulations and social distancing, the dance floor will be closed.
For more information, call 770-427-5900 or visit https://post29marietta.org/.
