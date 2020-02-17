The Powder Springs Community Task Force will host a new voting machine live demonstration and community discussion on Feb. 24 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at Ron Anderson Recreation Center, 3820 Macedonia Road in Powder Springs.
Staff from the Secretary of State's Office and Cobb legislators will be in attendance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.