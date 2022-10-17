Live! at The Battery, the entertainment destination in the heart of The Battery Atlanta, will be home to holiday pop-up bar Tinsel Tavern from Dec. 1-24 from 4 p.m. to close.
The whimsical experience will feature an explosion of tinsel and twinkling lights, holiday-inspired cocktails, small bites and photo moments.
Throughout the season, Tinsel Tavern will host festive themed nights – think Dancing Elves Silent Disco and an Ugly Sweater Party – and Family Day every Sunday from 4 to 7 p.m., where kids can visit Santa and enjoy coloring stations.
To ring in 2023, the entertainment hub will celebrate Vegas-style with a New Year’s Live! celebration. The party will feature casino games, festive decor and entertainers, live music, photo moments and a midnight champagne toast as attendees watch the Times Square ball drop on the 32-foot LED TV screen. Tickets must be purchased in advance and are available at https://nye-live.com/atlanta/. This includes the option for VIP tickets, which grant attendees access to private bars and food stations.
Live! at The Battery will also have Divas Drag Brunch on Oct. 22, A Stranger Halloween party on Oct. 28 and game watch parties throughout football season. Ongoing happenings include Girls Night Out with food and drink specials every Thursday from 8 to 11 p.m.; Freedom Friday, which welcomes military personnel, vets, first responders and public service members to skip the line, get free cover with credentials and enjoy drink specials once a month; and Silent Saturday, inviting guests to grab a pair of headphones and get in the groove with beats from local DJs.
