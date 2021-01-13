Live! at the Battery Atlanta, 825 Battery Avenue SE, Suite 600 in the Cumberland area, will have Mardi Gras Live! on Feb. 13 at 6 p.m.
The event, for ages 21-plus, will be in a safe and socially distanced environment with limited capacity.
The Show Me Your Beads package grants access to a French Quarter themed Sports & Social and PBR Atlanta that includes fortune tellers, popcorn, caricature artists and entertainment. Participants can enjoy a complimentary signature cup, Mardi Gras swag and drink specials. Tickets are $20 and increase to $30 day of the event.
The VIP Mardi Krewe package features everything in the previous package plus a low country boil, two drinks and a dessert bar. Tickets start at $50 and increase to $60 day of the event.
All participants ages 3 and older are required to wear face coverings except when seated and/or consuming food and/or beverages.
To purchase tickets, visit www.eventbrite.com/e/mardi-gras-live-2021-tickets-135412210567.
