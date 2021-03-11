The Acworth Arts Alliance announced that they are planning their annual fundraising event, Live at Logan Farm Park, for May 22 at 5 p.m.
Dinner will be served by the 1885 Grill to sponsor tables. Live music by "The Weekend Getaway Band" will begin at 6:30 p.m.
For more information, visit acworthartsalliance.org or 678-543-5777.
