Not all superheroes can leap over tall buildings or see through walls, but some pint-size cape crusaders showed how anybody can be a superhero by performing kind deeds.
The family volunteer group Little Helpers, with members from Atlanta, Roswell and Marietta, recently collected socks and underwear for Simple Needs GA in Marietta as part of the group’s annual Trevor’s Toes and Tushies Socks and Underwear Drive.
The drive was held in honor of a special Little Helpers member - Trevor George, who passed away from Sudden Unexplained Death in Childhood in August 2014 at the age of six. Members wore superhero outfits and mismatched socks, which were Trevor’s trademarks, to make the delivery to Simple Needs GA Inc. They also rolled up their sleeves and worked in the donation warehouse.
Simple Needs GA started with one person’s mission to meet the simple needs of people experiencing homelessness in Cobb County.
For more information, contact founder Brenda Rhodes at www.simpleneedsga.org, 678-523-4122 or brenda@simpleneedsga.org.
