Families from Marietta, Alpharetta, Roswell, John's Creek and Grayson, part of the volunteer group Little Helpers, recently rolled up their sleeves to help serve at the Carver Hills Community Garden in Atlanta.
Some neighbors who benefit from the garden also showed up to help.
The garden, which is run by Hayley Evans and Joe Angelhow, works with AgLanta to help end the food desert in the neighborhood. Volunteers picked weeds, watered trees, planted seeds, played with goats and marveled at the garden filled with eggplant, herbs, okra, tomatoes, tomatillos, peppers, cabbage, grapes and peanuts.
"We believe every family should have access to organic, healthy food and the opportunity to learn about urban gardening,” said Evans.
"In our garden, families contribute two hours of work per week in exchange for fresh produce,” Angelhow said.
For more information on how to volunteer, visit www.carverhillscommunitygarden.us.
