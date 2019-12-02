The family volunteer group Little Helpers recently volunteered with the Metro Atlanta Salvation Army's Ring for a Change red kettle campaign.
Little Helpers families from Acworth, Roswell, John's Creek and Milton wore festive attire, made signs and greeted Walmart shoppers in Alpharetta. Every dollar collected in red kettles helps support the Salvation Army's homelessness services, youth enrichment efforts and anti-trafficking programs.
New this year, the public can make a gift with Apple Pay or Google Pay at the iconic red kettles. The Salvation Army has placed smart chips and QR codes on red kettle signs across the country, allowing shoppers to simply "bump" or scan their phones to make a digital donation.
If one is interested in being a bell ringer, contact Donna Roper at Donna.Roper@uss.salvationarmy.org or 404-486-2961.
For more information, visit salvationarmyatlanta.org.
