In a world of texting and posting, the family volunteer group Little Helpers is trying to encourage writing.
Some Marietta members set up the group’s Appreciation Station recently at the Marietta Square Art Walk. People on the Square stopped to write thank you notes to someone who deserves to know that they are appreciated.
The project was lead by Katie Phillips. Her kindness crew included David, Liam and Aiden Phillips, and Cara, David, Lia and Nora Parker.
The Art Walk is held the first Friday of the month from March to November.
Little Helpers has been helping children help others since December 2010. The group holds monthly service projects for children of all ages. The program is designed to help young people understand the value of volunteering, recognize the blessings in their lives, broaden their community perspective and feel the sense of accomplishment received from lending a helping hand.
For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/pages/Little-Helpers/220754001299924.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.