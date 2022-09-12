A ribbon cutting was held for the Marietta Police Athletic League Little Free Library on Sept. 8. Marietta City Council members Cheryl Richardson, Johnny Walker, Carlyle Kent and Joseph R. Goldstein joined Marietta PAL Executive Director Daneea Badio-McCray, PAL board members, youth participants and other leaders for the event.
A ribbon cutting was held for the Marietta Police Athletic League Little Free Library on Sept. 8. Marietta City Council members Cheryl Richardson, Johnny Walker, Carlyle Kent and Joseph R. Goldstein joined Marietta PAL Executive Director Daneea Badio-McCray, PAL board members, youth participants and other leaders for the event.
A ribbon cutting was held for the Marietta Police Athletic League Little Free Library on Sept. 8. Marietta City Council members Cheryl Richardson, Johnny Walker, Carlyle Kent and Joseph R. Goldstein joined Marietta PAL Executive Director Daneea Badio-McCray, PAL board members, youth participants and other leaders for the event.
A ribbon cutting was held for the Marietta Police Athletic League Little Free Library on Sept. 8. Marietta City Council members Cheryl Richardson, Johnny Walker, Carlyle Kent and Joseph R. Goldstein joined Marietta PAL Executive Director Daneea Badio-McCray, PAL board members, youth participants and other leaders for the event.
Special
A ribbon cutting was held for the Marietta Police Athletic League Little Free Library on Sept. 8. Marietta City Council members Cheryl Richardson, Johnny Walker, Carlyle Kent and Joseph R. Goldstein joined Marietta PAL Executive Director Daneea Badio-McCray, PAL board members, youth participants and other leaders for the event.
Special
A ribbon cutting was held for the Marietta Police Athletic League Little Free Library on Sept. 8. Marietta City Council members Cheryl Richardson, Johnny Walker, Carlyle Kent and Joseph R. Goldstein joined Marietta PAL Executive Director Daneea Badio-McCray, PAL board members, youth participants and other leaders for the event.
Community leaders and elected officials recently gathered on Sept. 8 to officially open a Little Free Library at the Hugh L. Grogan Jr. Community center, 510 Lawrence Street NE in Marietta.
Little Free Library is a nonprofit organization dedicated to putting books in the hands of children and adults in communities around the world with a vision to have “a Little Free Library in every community and a book for every reader.” These book-sharing boxes remove barriers to book access by being available 24/7 with free accessibility. LFLs operate under the “Take One, Leave One” theory which encourages readers to not only take a book, but to leave one for others when there is an ability to do so.
A ribbon cutting was held for the Marietta Police Athletic League LFL on Sept. 8. Marietta City Council members Cheryl Richardson, Johnny Walker, Carlyle Kent and Joseph R. Goldstein joined Marietta PAL Executive Director Daneea Badio-McCray, PAL board members, youth participants and other leaders for the event. The LFL is in Ward 5 and Councilman Kent, who represents the area, expressed his enthusiasm that it would be a resource not only for the youth who are PAL members, but also the entire neighborhood.
Kent stated that “Reading is the key to success in school and life.”
As a Little Free Library community partner, Cobb Collaborative has a goal of establishing LFLs throughout the county. Cobb Collaborative also serves as the local point of contact for the Get Georgia Reading Campaign. Research from the campaign demonstrates that development and use of language skills from childhood through adolescence can have a dramatic and positive impact on an individual’s quality of life and life outcomes.
The LFL at the community center is the 12th one dedicated this year with more planned for installation throughout the remainder of 2022. This one was made possible by a donation from a private fund managed by the Cobb Community Foundation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.