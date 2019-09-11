Kirkwood Presbyterian Church, 618 Acworth-Due West Road in Kennesaw, now has a Little Free Library near the front of the church by the marquee sign.
Readers can stop by to pick up a book or drop one off. The books have no due dates. In fact, they don’t even have to return them. The selections will change frequently
For more information, contact kirkwoodpc@kirkwoocpc.org or visit www.kirkwoodpc.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.