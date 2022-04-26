The Senior Wellness Center, 1150 Powder Springs Street in Marietta, will have a Line Dance Jamboree Showcase on May 7 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Friends of Senior Wellness are sponsoring this fundraising event in honor of Cobb Senior Services’ 50th anniversary. Cost is $15 with lunch included. Advance registration only.

For more information, contact Vivian Denman-Willis at 404-422-0637 or Valencia Christian at 404-654-8075 to purchase tickets.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In