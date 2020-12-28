Senior Wellness Center staff will host free virtual "Powerful Tools for Caregivers" classes starting in January.
Registration is required by Jan. 6. Space is limited to 12 attendees. This educational program is designed to help family caregivers take care of themselves while caring for a relative or friend, whether they live at home, in a nursing home or across the country. This 90-minute class meets weekly for six weeks and will be an online call facilitated via WebEx.
To participate, it will be necessary to have access to a computer or iPad and the internet. Due to the sensitive nature of some discussions, attendees may wish to separate themselves from their care-receiver during class time.
Staff will contact attendees by email prior to the class start date for a brief orientation to WebEx. The classes will be held 2 to 3:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Jan. 20 to Feb. 24.
To register, contact Amy Woodell at 770-528-5351 or amy.woodell@cobbcounty.org.
