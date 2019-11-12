The Lights of Life will be Nov. 28 to Dec. 31 at Life University, 1269 Barclay Circle in Marietta.
Life University introduced the Lights of Life in 1989, as a gift to the local community. It has since grown to be one of the most popular light shows in the Southeast, attracting nearly a half million spectators.
Cars, vans and buses can cruise through the campus on a 1.5-mile drive. The event also features photos with Santa, pony rides, trains, a petting zoo and a concession stand.
For more information, visit https://www.life.edu/lights-of-life.
